French fries in
Washington Heights
/
New York
/
Washington Heights
/
French Fries
Washington Heights restaurants that serve french fries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barrel 79
79 Audubon Ave, New York
Avg 4.7
(127 reviews)
French Fries
$5.00
More about Barrel 79
The Hudson
348 Dyckman St, New York
No reviews yet
French Fries
$7.00
French Fries (Deep Copy)
$8.00
More about The Hudson
