French toast in Washington Heights
Washington Heights restaurants that serve french toast
More about The Hudson
The Hudson
348 Dyckman St, New York
|Hala French Toast
|$21.00
with seasonal berries and maple syrup
More about Perista Cafe
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Perista Cafe
158 Dyckman St, New York
|Challah French Toast with 2 Eggs & Meat
|$11.25
Your Choice of Egg Style & Meat: Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Turkey Bacon, Sliced Turkey, Corned Beef Hash or Turkey Sausage.
|Challah French Toast with 2 Eggs Any Style
|$9.45
Choose your Egg Style.