French toast in Washington Heights

Washington Heights restaurants
Toast

Washington Heights restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

The Hudson

348 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
Hala French Toast$21.00
with seasonal berries and maple syrup
More about The Hudson
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
Challah French Toast with 2 Eggs & Meat$11.25
Your Choice of Egg Style & Meat: Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Turkey Bacon, Sliced Turkey, Corned Beef Hash or Turkey Sausage.
Challah French Toast with 2 Eggs Any Style$9.45
Choose your Egg Style.
More about Perista Cafe

