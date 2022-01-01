West Village American restaurants you'll love

West Village restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in West Village

Quality Eats West Village image

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lemon-Charred Chicken$26.00
Grilled Herbs
Bavette$29.00
10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.
The Butcher's Cut Burger$25.00
Served with Curly Fries
More about Quality Eats West Village
Market Table image

FRENCH FRIES

Market Table

54 Carmine Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1736 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Old Bay Spiced Fries$10.00
cocktail sauce
Ricotta Cavatelli$29.00
roasted shrimp, black kale, sautéed autumn squashes, pistachio pesto
NY Strip Steak$44.00
garlic & herb confit, truffle potato & spinach hash, baby rainbow carrots, carrot top chimichurri
More about Market Table
Westville West image

 

Westville West

210 W 10th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Pie$8.00
Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.
Arugula Parm$11.00
Arugula topped with shaved parm and lemon olive oil dressing.
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville West
Silver Apricot image

 

Silver Apricot

20 Cornelia Street, New York

Avg 4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sesame Oil Cake$12.00
Served with Orange Butterscotch and Yuzu Cream.
Scallion Puffs$15.00
Zhajiang, Scallion Butter.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
Charred Short Rib Set$45.00
Charred Black Pepper Short Rib over a Celery Root Puree. Served with General Tso's Broccolini and Mushroom Crispy Bits Fried Rice.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
More about Silver Apricot
The Clam image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Clam

420 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.5 (3034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spaghetti & Clams$28.00
Spicy tomato sauce, arugula
Za'atar Roasted Carrots$12.00
Pickled onions, crumbled feta
Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo$35.00
Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw
More about The Clam
Don Angie image

 

Don Angie

103 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 5 (15740 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cookbook$35.00
More about Don Angie
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

The Happiest Hour

121 W 10TH ST, NEW YORK

Avg 3.8 (1253 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Happiest Hour

