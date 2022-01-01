West Village breakfast spots you'll love

West Village restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in West Village

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Butchers Burger$18.00
*Brioche Bun
*Spicy Mayo
*BBQ Sauce
*Sliced Tomato
*Arugula
*Black Bean Patty/Impossible Burger Patty
*Sauteed Onions
*Crispy Potato Wedges
-Black Bean Burger:
-Spicy Mayo: Vegenaise Mayo, Chipotle in Adobo Sauce
-BBQ Sauce:
-Onions: Red Wine, Red Onions, S/P, Sugar
-Crispy Potato Wedges: Potato, Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Herbs De Provence, S/P
Hot Golden Elixir$5.00
Lemon*
Ginger*
Honey*
Yuzu*
Echinecea tincture*
Water*
Surfer's Breakfast$16.00
Cauliflower Rice /Black beans/Guacamole /cheddar cheese/impossible sausage/scrambled eggs /chipotle (D) (S)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco image

 

Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco

168 West 4th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Fish Taco$4.00
catch of the day in
Negro Modelo batter
Quesadillla$10.00
toasted flour tortilla filled
with Oaxacan cheese and your choice of filling.
Steak Taco$4.00
grilled outer skirt beef
marinated in our special dry rub
More about Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
Little Owl image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Little Owl

90 Bedford Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (5569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$13.00
parmesan croutons
Tagliatelle Kale Pesto$17.00
pine nuts, parmesan, basil, garlic
8 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries$21.00
American cheese, pickle, sesame seed bun
More about Little Owl
Restaurant banner

CURRY • FRENCH FRIES

Pinto Garden

117 West 10 Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1994 reviews)
Takeout
More about Pinto Garden
Bobo image

 

Bobo

181 W 10th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Sasso Chicken$25.00
delicata squash purée, baby brussels sprouts, jus
Seared Hanger Steak$25.00
pommes pave, confit garlic
Baby Gem Salad$15.00
More about Bobo

