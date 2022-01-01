West Village breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in West Village
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Popular items
|The Butchers Burger
|$18.00
*Brioche Bun
*Spicy Mayo
*BBQ Sauce
*Sliced Tomato
*Arugula
*Black Bean Patty/Impossible Burger Patty
*Sauteed Onions
*Crispy Potato Wedges
-Black Bean Burger:
-Spicy Mayo: Vegenaise Mayo, Chipotle in Adobo Sauce
-BBQ Sauce:
-Onions: Red Wine, Red Onions, S/P, Sugar
-Crispy Potato Wedges: Potato, Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Herbs De Provence, S/P
|Hot Golden Elixir
|$5.00
Lemon*
Ginger*
Honey*
Yuzu*
Echinecea tincture*
Water*
|Surfer's Breakfast
|$16.00
Cauliflower Rice /Black beans/Guacamole /cheddar cheese/impossible sausage/scrambled eggs /chipotle (D) (S)
Tio Pepe / The Taco Shop / Burrito Loco
168 West 4th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.00
catch of the day in
Negro Modelo batter
|Quesadillla
|$10.00
toasted flour tortilla filled
with Oaxacan cheese and your choice of filling.
|Steak Taco
|$4.00
grilled outer skirt beef
marinated in our special dry rub
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Little Owl
90 Bedford Street, New York
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
parmesan croutons
|Tagliatelle Kale Pesto
|$17.00
pine nuts, parmesan, basil, garlic
|8 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries
|$21.00
American cheese, pickle, sesame seed bun
Bobo
181 W 10th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Roasted Sasso Chicken
|$25.00
delicata squash purée, baby brussels sprouts, jus
|Seared Hanger Steak
|$25.00
pommes pave, confit garlic
|Baby Gem Salad
|$15.00