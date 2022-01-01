West Village dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Go
West Village restaurants
Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in West Village

Market Table image

FRENCH FRIES

Market Table

54 Carmine Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (1736 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Old Bay Spiced Fries$10.00
cocktail sauce
Ricotta Cavatelli$29.00
roasted shrimp, black kale, sautéed autumn squashes, pistachio pesto
NY Strip Steak$44.00
garlic & herb confit, truffle potato & spinach hash, baby rainbow carrots, carrot top chimichurri
More about Market Table
Magnolia Bakery image

 

Magnolia Bakery

401 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go$6.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.
Billionaire Banana Pudding Small to go$5.25
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
Classic Banana Pudding Small to go$4.75
Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Milk Bar

74 Christopher St, New York

Avg 3.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Julietta Gelato Café image

 

Julietta Gelato Café

335 Bleeker st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Water$1.95
More about Julietta Gelato Café

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Village

Cake

Kale Salad

Lobsters

Salmon

Pork Belly

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Lobster Rolls

Map

More near West Village to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston