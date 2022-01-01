West Village French restaurants you'll love
Must-try French restaurants in West Village
More about FIG & OLIVE
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
420 W 13th St, New York
|Popular items
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Little Gem Salad
|$16.00
Shaved Cucumber, Grilled Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.
More about Bobo
Bobo
181 W 10th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Roasted Sasso Chicken
|$25.00
delicata squash purée, baby brussels sprouts, jus
|Seared Hanger Steak
|$25.00
pommes pave, confit garlic
|Baby Gem Salad
|$15.00