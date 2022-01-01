West Village Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in West Village

Numero 28 - West Village image

 

Numero 28 - West Village

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lenticchie Soup$13.00
Lentil Soup
Margherita Pizza (I)$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & basil.
San Daniele Pizza (I)$21.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, & prosciutto.
Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus

259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccine alla Bolognese$31.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Insalata Centocolori$26.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe$26.00
Roman dish, Pecorino Romano, freshly ground Tellicherry black pepper
Roey's image

PIZZA

Roey's

1 Perry Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Broccoli Rabe Pizza$19.00
stracciatella, pine nuts, pecorino
Kale & Pecorino Salad$14.00
lemon, breadcrumbs, yogurt vinaigrette
Rosemary's image

PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Rosemary's

18 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 3.7 (1707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rosemary's Focaccia$8.00
rosemary, maldon sea salt
Chopped Salad Siciliana$14.00
escarole, olives, sun dried tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, artichokes, ricotta salata, almonds
Lemon Linguine$17.00
preserved lemon, pickled chili, parmigiano
Don Angie image

 

Don Angie

103 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 5 (15740 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cookbook$35.00
Saint Theo's image

 

Saint Theo's

340 Bleecker St, New York

Avg 4.5 (451 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
