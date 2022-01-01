West Village Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in West Village
More about Numero 28 - West Village
Numero 28 - West Village
28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York
|Popular items
|Lenticchie Soup
|$13.00
Lentil Soup
|Margherita Pizza (I)
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & basil.
|San Daniele Pizza (I)
|$21.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, & prosciutto.
More about Sant Ambroeus
Sant Ambroeus
259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Fettuccine alla Bolognese
|$31.00
traditional veal ragù, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Insalata Centocolori
|$26.00
farm chicory, sliced avocado, vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives
|Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe
|$26.00
Roman dish, Pecorino Romano, freshly ground Tellicherry black pepper
More about Roey's
PIZZA
Roey's
1 Perry Street, New York
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
|Broccoli Rabe Pizza
|$19.00
stracciatella, pine nuts, pecorino
|Kale & Pecorino Salad
|$14.00
lemon, breadcrumbs, yogurt vinaigrette
More about Rosemary's
PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Rosemary's
18 Greenwich Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Rosemary's Focaccia
|$8.00
rosemary, maldon sea salt
|Chopped Salad Siciliana
|$14.00
escarole, olives, sun dried tomatoes, crispy chickpeas, artichokes, ricotta salata, almonds
|Lemon Linguine
|$17.00
preserved lemon, pickled chili, parmigiano