West Village Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Little Owl

90 Bedford Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (5569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$13.00
parmesan croutons
Tagliatelle Kale Pesto$17.00
pine nuts, parmesan, basil, garlic
8 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries$21.00
American cheese, pickle, sesame seed bun
FIG & OLIVE

420 W 13th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (7694 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Little Gem Salad$16.00
Shaved Cucumber, Grilled Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.
Taboonette

84 Carmine St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
