West Village Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Little Owl
90 Bedford Street, New York
Popular items
Caesar Salad
$13.00
parmesan croutons
Tagliatelle Kale Pesto
$17.00
pine nuts, parmesan, basil, garlic
8 oz. Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries
$21.00
American cheese, pickle, sesame seed bun
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
420 W 13th St, New York
Popular items
Celebration Cake (Full)
$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Little Gem Salad
$16.00
Shaved Cucumber, Grilled Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.