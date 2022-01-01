Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in West Village

Go
West Village restaurants
Toast

West Village restaurants that serve cappuccino

Marie Blachère image

 

Marie Blachére - French Bakery & Café

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CAPPUCCINO$3.75
More about Marie Blachére - French Bakery & Café
Coppelia image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Cappuccino$6.00
More about Coppelia

Browse other tasty dishes in West Village

Croissants

Kale Salad

Rigatoni

Egg Sandwiches

Tarts

Carbonara

Tortas

Avocado Toast

Map

More near West Village to explore

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (549 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston