Chicken salad in
West Village
/
New York
/
West Village
/
Chicken Salad
West Village restaurants that serve chicken salad
GRILL • STEAKS
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
Avg 4.5
(18431 reviews)
Kale Chicken Salad
$26.00
Miso Tahini, Almonds, Granny Smith. (Can not be done without onion)
More about Quality Eats West Village
Marie Blachère
303 6th Avenue, New York
No reviews yet
CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT
$5.00
More about Marie Blachère
