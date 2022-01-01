Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in West Village

Go
West Village restaurants
Toast

West Village restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Chicken Salad$26.00
Miso Tahini, Almonds, Granny Smith. (Can not be done without onion)
More about Quality Eats West Village
Item pic

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANT$5.00
More about Marie Blachère

Browse other tasty dishes in West Village

Croissants

Steak Tacos

Brisket

Rigatoni

Prosciutto

Lobsters

Egg Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Map

More near West Village to explore

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston