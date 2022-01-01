Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate mousse in
West Village
/
New York
/
West Village
/
Chocolate Mousse
West Village restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
FRENCH FRIES
Market Table
54 Carmine Street, New York
Avg 4.3
(1736 reviews)
S'mores Chocolate Mousse
$11.00
vanilla bean Swiss meringue, graham crackers crumble
More about Market Table
Marie Blachère
303 6th Avenue, New York
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$24.90
More about Marie Blachère
