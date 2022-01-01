Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in West Village

West Village restaurants
West Village restaurants that serve clams

Nami Nori

33 Carmine St, New York

asari clam soup$8.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Clam

420 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.5 (3034 reviews)
New England Clam Chowder$15.00
Celery, onion, yukon golds, oyster crackers
The Clam Dip$14.00
Zesty potato chips
Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo$35.00
Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw
