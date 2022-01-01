Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
West Village
/
New York
/
West Village
/
Clams
West Village restaurants that serve clams
Nami Nori
33 Carmine St, New York
No reviews yet
asari clam soup
$8.00
More about Nami Nori
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Clam
420 Hudson St, New York
Avg 4.5
(3034 reviews)
New England Clam Chowder
$15.00
Celery, onion, yukon golds, oyster crackers
The Clam Dip
$14.00
Zesty potato chips
Fried Clam & Lobster Slider Combo
$35.00
Two sliders, old bay fries, cole slaw
More about The Clam
