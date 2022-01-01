Cookies in West Village

Silver Apricot cookie tin with 26 house-made cookies:

- Florentine Crisps

- Peanut Thumbprints

- Scallion Pinwheels

- Salted Duck Yolk Shortbread

PLUS Heritage loose leaf tea by Tea Drunk

AND Silver Apricot roll-up blanket.

(AVAILABLE 2/2-2/12 ONLY - ANY ORDER PLACED OUTSIDE THIS WINDOW WILL BE CANCELED)

Cookie packages are available for pick-up any time 5:30-9:00, regardless of system ordering restrictions. Please just leave a special request note here if you'll be picking up at a time other than the one you pre-selected when starting your order!

