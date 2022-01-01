Cookies in West Village
West Village restaurants that serve cookies
More about Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery
401 Bleecker St, New York
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie to go
|$2.00
A classic oatmeal cookie made with old fashioned rolled oats and raisins with a hint of cinnamon.
More about Silver Apricot
Silver Apricot
20 Cornelia Street, New York
|Lunar New Year Cookie Tin with Roll-Up Blanket
|$78.00
Silver Apricot cookie tin with 26 house-made cookies:
- Florentine Crisps
- Peanut Thumbprints
- Scallion Pinwheels
- Salted Duck Yolk Shortbread
PLUS Heritage loose leaf tea by Tea Drunk
AND Silver Apricot roll-up blanket.
(AVAILABLE 2/2-2/12 ONLY - ANY ORDER PLACED OUTSIDE THIS WINDOW WILL BE CANCELED)
Cookie packages are available for pick-up any time 5:30-9:00, regardless of system ordering restrictions. Please just leave a special request note here if you'll be picking up at a time other than the one you pre-selected when starting your order!
|Lunar New Year Cookie Tin with Thermal Bottle
|$78.00
Silver Apricot cookie tin with 26 house-made cookies:
- Florentine Crisps
- Peanut Thumbprints
- Scallion Pinwheels
- Salted Duck Yolk Shortbread
PLUS Heritage loose leaf tea by Tea Drunk
AND Silver Apricot thermal bottle
(AVAILABLE 2/2-2/12 ONLY - ANY ORDER PLACED OUTSIDE THIS WINDOW WILL BE CANCELED)
Cookie packages are available for pick-up any time 5:30-9:00, regardless of system ordering restrictions. Please just leave a special request note here if you'll be picking up at a time other than the one you pre-selected when starting your order!