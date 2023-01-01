Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in West Village

West Village restaurants
West Village restaurants that serve lasagna

Numero 28 - West Village image

 

Numero 28 - West Village

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lasagna$20.00
Classic meat lasagna with bechamel sauce.
More about Numero 28 - West Village
Roey's image

PIZZA

Roey's

1 Perry Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1874 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna Bianco$24.00
pork sausage, wild mushroom, bechamel, sage
More about Roey's

