Spaghetti in
West Village
/
New York
/
West Village
/
Spaghetti
West Village restaurants that serve spaghetti
Sant Ambroeus
259 W 4th Street, NEW YORK
No reviews yet
Spaghetti al Pomodoro e Basilico
$23.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil
More about Sant Ambroeus
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Clam
420 Hudson St, New York
Avg 4.5
(3034 reviews)
Spaghetti & Clams
$28.00
Spicy tomato sauce, arugula
More about The Clam
