Yorkville restaurants you'll love
Yorkville's top cuisines
Must-try Yorkville restaurants
More about Calexico
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Calexico
1491 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
|Shrimp Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
More about H&H Bagels - UES
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Classic BEC
|$7.85
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
|Flavored Cream Cheese
|$4.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
|Plain Cream Cheese
|$3.55
On your choice of bagel or roll.
More about Williamsburg Pizza - UES
Williamsburg Pizza - UES
1617 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Margherita LG
|$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.
|House Salad
Romaine, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & oil cured black olives.
|Grandma
|$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
More about La Esquina - Upper East Side
TACOS
La Esquina - Upper East Side
1402 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|QUESADILLA DE POLLO
|$8.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken
|BISTEC CON QUESO
|$4.95
Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion
|CARNITAS TACO
|$4.95
Roasted pork, tomatillo salsa,
cilantro & onion
More about Spice Thai
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|(L) Black Noodles
|$12.00
Broad rice noodles w/ chinese broccoli & egg
|(L) Pad Thai
|$12.00
With rice noodles, egg, peanut, radish, bean sprout and scallion
|(L) Drunk Man Noodles
|$12.00
Broad noodles, stir-fried onion, bell pepper w/ spicy basil chili and egg
More about Heidelberg Restaurant
Heidelberg Restaurant
1648 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Sausage Platter for One
|$24.75
|Beef Gulasch
|$24.75
|Wiener Schnitzel
|$31.75
More about Mexicoma
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mexicoma
1633 2ND AVE., New York
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$12.75
hass avocado, pico de gallo, thai chili, garlic, lime, cilantro.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$7.00
sliced yucatan hanger steak, mushrooms, house made crema, crispy shallots, cilantro.
|Baja Fish Taco
|$7.50
crispy Tilapia, cabbage carrot, cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli
More about Cafe D'Alsace - 1695 2nd Ave
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe D'Alsace - 1695 2nd Ave
1695 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Belgian Waffle
|$18.00
|Eggs Benedict
|$22.00
More about Felice
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Felice
1593 1st Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Melanzane Alla Parmigiana
|$19.00
baked layers of thinly sliced eggplant, Parmigiano-Reggiano, tomato basil sauce
|Tonnarelli Cacio E Pepe
|$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Zuppa Contadina
|$15.00
farm vegetables, chickpeas, white beans, lacinato kale, Felice extra virgin olive oil