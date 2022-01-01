Yorkville restaurants you'll love

Yorkville restaurants
Yorkville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Thai
French
Bagels
Must-try Yorkville restaurants

Calexico image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Calexico

1491 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (1631 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
Shrimp Bowl$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
H&H Bagels - UES image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic BEC$7.85
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
Flavored Cream Cheese$4.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Plain Cream Cheese$3.55
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Williamsburg Pizza - UES image

 

Williamsburg Pizza - UES

1617 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita LG$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.
House Salad
Romaine, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & oil cured black olives.
Grandma$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Square only.
La Esquina - Upper East Side image

TACOS

La Esquina - Upper East Side

1402 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
QUESADILLA DE POLLO$8.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken
BISTEC CON QUESO$4.95
Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion
CARNITAS TACO$4.95
Roasted pork, tomatillo salsa,
cilantro & onion
Spice Thai image

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(L) Black Noodles$12.00
Broad rice noodles w/ chinese broccoli & egg
(L) Pad Thai$12.00
With rice noodles, egg, peanut, radish, bean sprout and scallion
(L) Drunk Man Noodles$12.00
Broad noodles, stir-fried onion, bell pepper w/ spicy basil chili and egg
Heidelberg Restaurant image

 

Heidelberg Restaurant

1648 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sausage Platter for One$24.75
Beef Gulasch$24.75
Wiener Schnitzel$31.75
Mexicoma image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mexicoma

1633 2ND AVE., New York

Avg 3.4 (137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guacamole$12.75
hass avocado, pico de gallo, thai chili, garlic, lime, cilantro.
Carne Asada Taco$7.00
sliced yucatan hanger steak, mushrooms, house made crema, crispy shallots, cilantro.
Baja Fish Taco$7.50
crispy Tilapia, cabbage carrot, cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli
Cafe D'Alsace - 1695 2nd Ave image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe D'Alsace - 1695 2nd Ave

1695 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2355 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Belgian Waffle$18.00
Eggs Benedict$22.00
Mansion Restaurant image

 

Mansion Restaurant

1634 York Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coffee$2.75
Mocha Red image

 

Mocha Red

127 4th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

1593 1st Avenue, New York

Avg 4.7 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Melanzane Alla Parmigiana$19.00
baked layers of thinly sliced eggplant, Parmigiano-Reggiano, tomato basil sauce
Tonnarelli Cacio E Pepe$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Zuppa Contadina$15.00
farm vegetables, chickpeas, white beans, lacinato kale, Felice extra virgin olive oil
