Yorkville bars & lounges you'll love

La Esquina - Upper East Side image

TACOS

La Esquina - Upper East Side

1402 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
QUESADILLA DE POLLO$8.25
Queso Chihuahua, pico de gallo, adobo roasted chicken
BISTEC CON QUESO$4.95
Sliced ribeye steak, crispy queso Chihuahua, tomatillo salsa, cilantro, onion
CARNITAS TACO$4.95
Roasted pork, tomatillo salsa,
cilantro & onion
More about La Esquina - Upper East Side
Heidelberg Restaurant image

 

Heidelberg Restaurant

1648 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sausage Platter for One$24.75
Beef Gulasch$24.75
Wiener Schnitzel$31.75
More about Heidelberg Restaurant
Restaurant banner

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

1593 1st Avenue, New York

Avg 4.7 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Melanzane Alla Parmigiana$19.00
baked layers of thinly sliced eggplant, Parmigiano-Reggiano, tomato basil sauce
Tonnarelli Cacio E Pepe$23.00
Pecorino Romano, freshly ground black pepper, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Zuppa Contadina$15.00
farm vegetables, chickpeas, white beans, lacinato kale, Felice extra virgin olive oil
More about Felice

