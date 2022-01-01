Yorkville breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Yorkville

Calexico image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Calexico

1491 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (1631 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
Shrimp Bowl$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
More about Calexico
H&H Bagels - UES image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic BEC$7.85
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
Flavored Cream Cheese$4.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Plain Cream Cheese$3.55
On your choice of bagel or roll.
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Mansion Restaurant image

 

Mansion Restaurant

1634 York Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coffee$2.75
More about Mansion Restaurant

