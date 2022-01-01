Yorkville breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Yorkville
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Calexico
1491 2nd Ave, New York
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
|Shrimp Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
|Chips & Guacamole
|$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Classic BEC
|$7.85
Bacon, Eggs, American Cheese. On your choice of bagel or roll.
|Flavored Cream Cheese
|$4.65
On your choice of bagel or roll.
|Plain Cream Cheese
|$3.55
On your choice of bagel or roll.