Calamari in Yorkville

Yorkville restaurants
Toast

Yorkville restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spice Crispy Calamari$9.00
Tomato-mint salsa
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Felice

1593 1st Avenue, New York

Avg 4.7 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Carciofi E Calamari Fritti$22.00
fried baby artichokes and calamari, parsley, lemon
More about Felice

