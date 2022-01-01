Cookies in Yorkville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Yorkville restaurants that serve cookies
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
Avg 4.2
(2201 reviews)
Black & White Cookie (Lg)
$2.95
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Williamsburg Pizza - UES
1617 2nd Avenue, New York
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$1.00
More about Williamsburg Pizza - UES
