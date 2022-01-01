Go
New York Pizza and Pasta

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

790 Neches St • $$

Avg 4 (78 reviews)

Popular Items

Tea$3.00
12" Pepperoni$11.70
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$8.95
Side House Salad$3.95
14" Supreme$17.95
Lunch Spaghetti$9.95
Fettuccine Alfredo$12.45
Lunch Chicken Parm$10.95
14" Pepperoni$13.20
10" BYO$11.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

790 Neches St

Beaumont TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
