New York Pizza Co
8 Furnace Street
Danielson, CT 06239
Popular Items
Lightly Fried Fresh Chicken Strips. Top with Any Wing Sauce
Lightly Breaded and Fried To a Golden Brown, Served With A Side of Boom-Boom Sauce
Try Them Tossed In One Of Our Dry Rubs.
Creamy House Made Buffalo Chicken Dip! Served With Tri Color Tortilla Chips
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese,Croutons & TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING.
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone Cheese, TOSSED IN BALSAMIC DRESSING, Topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese.
Traditional Cheese Pizza!
Garlic Bread with Pesto & Mozzarella, Then Baked.
Hand Breaded Fresh Mozzarella Cut Right From the Block. Served with Marinara Sauce.
Diced Tomatoes, Onions, Herbs, Garlic & Mozzarella.
Tri Color Tortilla Chips Topped with Nacho Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes,Black Olives & Jalapenos.
Creamy House Made Buffalo Chicken Dip! Served With Tri Color Tortilla Chips
Everything You Love About Tacos, IN A DIP! Ground Beef, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions & Jalapenos. Served With Tri Color Tortilla Chips
Freshly Fried Fries, Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Then Topped with Bacon, Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Then Baked.
Signature 1lb Meatball, Topped With Mozzarella & a Dollop of Seasoned Ricotta, Marinara & Fresh Basil.
Fried Fresh Brussel Sprouts, Then Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.
Garlic Bread Topped With Mozzarella Then Baked.
Fries Tossed in Oil & Garlic Then Dusted with Parmesan
Fried To a Golden Brown with your Choice of: Hot Cherry Peppers, Banana Peppers, Balsamic Glaze & Marinara.
Mixed Greens, Cucumber & Tomato
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese,Croutons & TOSSED IN CAESAR DRESSING.
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone Cheese, TOSSED IN BALSAMIC DRESSING, Topped with Shaved Parmesan Cheese.
Cherry Peppers, Crushed Red Pepper, Tabasco, Bacon, Roasted Onions, Roasted Peppers & Mushrooms
Salami, Genoa & Ham
Roasted Onions, Roasted Peppers & Mushrooms
Philly Steak, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & American Cheese
Chicken Tenders, Onions, Peppers, Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese
Roasted Chicken, Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Bacon, Gorgonzola & Parmesan Sauteed.
Lettuce, Tomato & Tuna
Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Chicken & Blue Cheese
Everyone's Favorite Comfort Food
Pulled Pork Combined with Mac & Cheese. No BBQ In this dish.
Bacon, Cheddar, Fried Egg, Red Onion
Peppercorn Crusted Patty, Gorgonzola Cream, Mushrooms & Red Onions
Caramelized Onions, Bacon & Gorgonzola Cheese
Sliced Tomato, Basil & Mozzarella Cheese
Sauteed Fresh Mixed Vegetables, Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic Served Over Your Choice of Pasta.
Tender Breaded Chicken Breast, Topped with Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese. Served Over Pasta.
Fresh Roasted Chicken, combined with Mushrooms, Peppers & Onions in our Marinara Sauce with Your Choice of Pasta
An Original Recipe Featuring Layers of Fresh Pasta Filled with well Seasoned meat, Ricotta, Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese then Baked To Perfection!
Blackened Chicken Breast, Tossed with a Gorgonzola Cream Sauce, Over Your Choice of Pasta
Ziti, Marinara, Ricotta Cheese and Baked with Mozzarella.
BBQ Base, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese & Bacon.
Plum Tomatoes & Grated Parmesan Cheese. No Mozzarella.
Oil & Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Onion, Mushrooms, Broccoli.
Oil &Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Diced Tomatoes, & Fresh Basil
Oil & Garlic Base, Mozzeralla, Crispy Bacon, Diced Tomato & Shredded Lettuce Tossed in Mayo.
Godfather Base, Pesto, Marinara, Ricotta Cheese & Fresh Basil.
Oil & Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Pesto.
Oil & Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Gorgonzola & Cheddar
Fig Jam Base, Pulled Pork, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Bacon & Scallions.
Red Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken Tossed In Our Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese.
Red Base, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple & Cherries
Traditional Cheese Pizza!
Red Base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger,
Oil & Garlic Base, Fried Pickles, Fresh Pickles & Boom Boom Sauce.
Red Base, Mozzarella, Cherry Peppers, Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper.
Oil & Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Crispy Bacon, and Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze.
Oil & Garlic Base, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Ranch Dressing.
Red Base, Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken Tenders & Drizzled with Blue Cheese Dressing.
Oil & Garlic Base, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes.
Traditional Cheese Pizza!
Plum Tomatoes & Grated Parmesan Cheese. No Mozzarella.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
8 Furnace Street, Danielson CT 06239
