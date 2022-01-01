New York Roma Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
9050 sw 152 st
Location
9050 sw 152 st
Miami FL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Sports Grill
Welcome to Sports Grill, home of Miami’s Best Chicken Wings! For over 30 years, Sports Grill has satisfied local appetites with reasonably priced cuisine, served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re an avid sports fan coming to cheer your favorite team or just stopping by to enjoy some old favorites, we promise that our delicious menu and friendly staff will provide you with a dining experience you won’t forget!
Cuban Guys 104 - Palmetto Bay
Come in and enjoy!
Sushi Maki
Come in and enjoy!
Los Ranchos The Falls
Los Ranchos, a Latin American Steakhouse and original home of the now so popular Churrasco, Chimichurri, Gallo Pinto and famous Tres Leches dessert.