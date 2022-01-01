Go
New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel

Pick up with our minimal contact take out window.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

1122 Freeport Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (454 reviews)

Popular Items

House Super Special (half)$11.95
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
With 30% more meat and cheese than the regular Italian.
Cannoli$1.99
A special recipe using mascarpone mixed with our own bakery cream.
Cheese Steak (half)$12.95
Real prime rib meat with provolone, sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.90
Chocolate chunk cookie. Baked fresh right here.
Reuben$14.95
A classic half pound Reuben on thick cut marble rye. Grilled with kraut, Swiss and our homemade thousand island.
Salad (Half Lb Meat Portion)$9.25
Make any half pound sub portion into a custom salad. Choice of dressing.
Deli Sandwich$8.95
Any of our subs as a quarter pound sandwich with choice of bread and 2 sides.
Turkey (half)$10.95
Deli Turkey with provolone lettuce and tomato.
Regular Italian (half)$10.95
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
Whole Regular Italian$20.95
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1122 Freeport Rd

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

