New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
Pick up with our minimal contact take out window.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
1122 Freeport Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1122 Freeport Rd
Pittsburgh PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bob's Garage
Come in and enjoy!
Jimmy Wan’s | Fox Chapel
Founded in 2006, Jimmy Wan’s Restaurant & Lounge is Pittsburgh's premier restaurant for responsibly-sourced contemporary Asian cuisine.
Preparing a collection of traditional and innovative Asian dishes, fresh sushi, and creative cocktails, Jimmy Wan’s delivers a unique dining experience with each and every visit. With locally-sourced ingredients and the use of traditional labor-intensive processes, our attention to detail and dedication to customer service keeps our customers coming back for more.
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
Lock & Dam Dog Shop
Lock & Dam was born in 2016 within a retrofitted gas station serving unique hot dogs, juicy griddled burgers, and creamy soft serve. We are a local family owned and operated small business. Our outdoor dining area offers fantastic views overlooking the Allegheny river. We love having families enjoy a sunny day with great food before going the the Pittsburgh Zoo, Highland Park, or the surrounding area. When coming to Lock & Dam, we believe that you, and yours, should "relish the good times" so come and enjoy!