New York Taco - Hillsdale Michigan
Come in and enjoy!
3321 W Carleton Rd
Popular Items
Location
3321 W Carleton Rd
Hillsdale MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sharon's House of Pancakes
Come in and enjoy!
The Saucy Dog's BBQ
Good Food, Good Friends, GREAT BBQ!
The Local Eatery
Come in and enjoy!!
Johnny T's Bistro
Our entire staff, upon completion of a thorough interview and hiring process, agrees with and desires to share our mission statement through the services they give you, our guest. We bring to you the benefits of a large corporate restaurant with the uniqueness of a local neighborhood establishment, by building relationships with you as an individual. The personal mission for the proprietors, managers and each employee of Johnny T’s Bistro will be: Give each of our guests Absolute Quality.