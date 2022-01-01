Go
Toast

New York Taco - Hillsdale Michigan

Come in and enjoy!

3321 W Carleton Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

N. Y. Cheesecake$5.49
RICH, SMOOTH CHEESECAKE, WITH A SLIGHT TANGY FINISH, ROLLED IN MELT-IN-YOUR-MOUTH, FLAKY PASTRY TORTILLA. SPRINKLED WITH CINNAMON SUGAR
COMBO N.Y. STYLE BEAN AND CHEESE VEGETARIAN CHALUPA$9.99
COMBO N.Y. STYLE BEAN AND CHEESE VEGETARIAN CHALUPA
BEAN RICE Cheese BURRITO$1.00
BEAN RICE BURRITO
Queso Burrito
This flavor fiesta Queso burrito comes with your choice of freshly grilled meat. Served with Seasoned Refried Beans, over Seasoned Mexican rice, savory secret sauce, Queso cheese crumble, roasted sweet corn, roasted chickpeas, , pickled red, cool sour cream, All wrapped in a warm Large flour tortilla or oversized Stuffed X-large flour tortilla.
SAMPLER$14.99
HOUSE MADE NACHOS, BEER BATTERED GREEN BEANS, MOZZARELLA STICKS, BONELESS WINGS, CURDS CHEDDAR CHEESE, POTATO, FRENCH-FRY SPIRAL COATED SEASONED TWISTER WITH NACHOS CHEESE DIP, QUESO DIP , AND SOUTHWESTERN RANCH, AND MARINARA.
COMBO GRILLED CHICKEN NEW YORK STYLE TACOS$9.99
COMBO GRILLED CHICKEN NEW YORK STYLE TACOS.
COMBO COMES WITH THREE TACOS, TWO MEXICAN DANTUS AND A 21OZ REFRESHING BEVERAGE
COMBO BEEFY CHALUPA 3 N.Y. STYLE MEAL$8.39
3 N.Y. STYLE BEEFY CHALUPA
PROTEIN BOWLS$7.99
Protien Power Burrito Bowl
Meat Lover Burrito
his Meat Lover burrito comes with your favorite meats, Steak, Chicken, seasoned beef, and crispy bacon.
Served with shredded cheese, Pico, cool sour cream, tangy green sauce, guacamole, and fries.
All wrapped in a warm Large flour tortilla or oversized Stuffed X-large flour tortilla.
Mexican Donut Bites$2.99
Donuts with a Mexican twist to them. Sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

Location

3321 W Carleton Rd

Hillsdale MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sharon's House of Pancakes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Saucy Dog's BBQ

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Friends, GREAT BBQ!

The Local Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Johnny T's Bistro

No reviews yet

Our entire staff, upon completion of a thorough interview and hiring process, agrees with and desires to share our mission statement through the services they give you, our guest. We bring to you the benefits of a large corporate restaurant with the uniqueness of a local neighborhood establishment, by building relationships with you as an individual. The personal mission for the proprietors, managers and each employee of Johnny T’s Bistro will be: Give each of our guests Absolute Quality.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston