New York To Go

New York Style Pizza, Gyros, Wings, and Nathan's Hot Dogs

PIZZA • GYROS • HOT DOGS

820 NE 43rd Ave #124 • $$

Avg 4.4 (44 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyro$11.00
Generous 5 oz. serving of beef and lamb seasoned with zesty Mediterranean spices, slow-cooked on a spit, shaved and served on a warm pita with tomato, onion, feta and homemade tzatziki.
Buffalo Wings$14.00
Eight JUMBO wings tossed in buffalo wing sauce. Medium body aged cayenne is blended with margarine and butter to balance the heat.
Plain Wings$14.00
Eight JUMBO wings cooked 'til golden.
20" Metro$32.00
San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.
20" Manhattan$30.00
Olive oil, garlic, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Romano
BBQ Wings$14.00
Eight JUMBO wings tossed in barbecue sauce.
Teriyaki Wings$14.00
Eight JUMBO wings tossed in sweet and savory teriyaki sauce.
20" Bronx$32.00
San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Italian sausage, fire-roasted red pepper, Romano. Finished with Oregano.
20" Gyro$32.00
Mozzarella, olive oil, Gyro meat, red onion, fresh garlic, Romano. Finished with fresh tomato, Feta, and homemade Tzatziki.
20" Staten Island$31.00
San Marzano red sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, Romano. Finished with a drizzle of hot honey.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

820 NE 43rd Ave #124

Bismarck ND

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grand Junction - Bismarck

No reviews yet

Grand Junction offers gourmet sub sandwiches grilled to perfection right before your eyes and fresh-cut fries that will have your taste buds celebrating!
Grand Junction has proudly been serving gourmet, East Coast style sub sandwiches since 1999. Our sub shop has won many awards, which include one of North Dakota’s best sandwiches from onlyinyourstate.com, and Fargo Monthly’s prestigious “Best Sandwich” accolade and Bismarck-Mandan's Best Sub 4 years running! We pride ourselves in using the freshest ingredients by using premium meats and hand pressing our French fries in house, every day. We understands that people come back when they’re treated well and fed well. People come back again and again because unlike other sub places, we grill our meats and cheeses to release a rush of flavors, then serve them on one of our fresh baked, private-recipe french batard sub rolls. It’s a winning combination that satisfies ravenous appetites and the value-conscious alike.

Daylight Donuts of Bismarck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Wood House Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

40 Steak + Seafood

No reviews yet

International Steakhouse of the year!
Only restaurant in the midwest to dry age our steaks in house. Enjoy our 5 separate dining rooms all with different themes.

