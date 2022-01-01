Go
Toast

New York West

Come in and enjoy Pastas, Burgers, Sandwithces, New York style pizzas with a full bar, 20 beers on draft, and 10 TV's.

601 Pacific Hwy

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

601 Pacific Hwy

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Neighborhood Complex

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Samburgers Seaport Village

No reviews yet

Samburgers by Sam the Cooking Guy offers out of the box burger creations

KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston