New Yorkese @ Avanti Boulder

New York stlye pizza & other modern italian bites

1401 Pearl Street

Popular Items

Side Tomato Basil$1.00
Side Pistachio Pesto$1.00
Side Olive Tapenade$1.00
The Basic B$14.00
Mozz, red sauce, basil
Forager$16.00
White Pie: Mozz, mushroom, truffle
Side Pickled Peppers$1.00
Side Marinara$1.00
Annie$15.00
Mozz, red sauce, spicy sausage, onion
Roni$15.00
Mozz, red sauce, pepperoni
Della$14.00
White Pie: Mozz, mortadella ham, pistachio pesto
****Contains nuts (pistachios)
Location

1401 Pearl Street

Boulder CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
