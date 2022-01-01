Go
New Yummy Hut

New Yummy Hut is a Chinese restaurant located just down the street from Somerville Hospital. Look behind the counter to see your made-to-order food sizzle in giant woks.

217R Highland Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

A1.Scallion Pancake$5.50
A14.Crab Rangoon
Small - 6
Large - 12
Beef Fried Rice
Chicken Pad Thai$8.00
A8.Chicken Fingers
L46.General Gao`s Chicken Combo Plate$10.25
A4.Peking Ravioli$6.70
L45. Sesame Chicken$10.25
A3.Egg Rolls$4.75
H1.Gen Gao's Chicken$10.50
Location

Somerville MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Lemon Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

3 Little Figs

No reviews yet

Please arrive at your scheduled pickup time. Enter through 278A Door (left of Fig's main door - follow the signs). Hot Drinks available to order in person only.

Revival Cafe

No reviews yet

Delicious coffee, thoughtful food, great service.

DAKZEN

No reviews yet

Authentic THAI STREET NOODLES

