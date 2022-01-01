Newark restaurants you'll love

Newark restaurants
Toast
  • Newark

Newark's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Vietnamese
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Must-try Newark restaurants

Freddy's Wings & Wraps image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI

Freddy's Wings & Wraps

174 E Main St, Newark

Avg 4.3 (4132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Freddys Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$6.99
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls loaded with thinly sliced marinated steak, bell peppers, onions and smothered with cheese Whiz, mozzarella then deep fried.
3 Cheese & Bacon Fries$7.99
Jack cheddar, mozzarella, cheddar cheese sauce & bacon.
Freddys Mozzarella Sticks$7.49
VPho image

 

VPho

2671 Kirkwood Highway, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggies Fried Rolls$5.50
Pork & Shrimp Rolls$5.50
Beef Pho$12.50
Olive Tree Cafe - Newark image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Olive Tree Cafe - Newark

13 Chestnut Hill Plz, Newark

Avg 4.6 (1263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Döner (Gyro)$8.99
Turkish-style sandwich with shaved meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles on gyro pita bread.
Baklava$5.00
Pastries layered with nuts (Pistachio, Almonds, Walnuts) ,cinnamon and honey.
Spanakopita$6.75
3 Pieces of Baked Phyllo Dough Stuffed with Feta Cheese and Spinach
Autumn Arch Beer Project image

 

Autumn Arch Beer Project

810 Pencader Dr, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Linear B$18.00
This decadent imperial stout was conditioned on rum-soaked oranges, peanuts, cocoa nibs, and a hint of cherry. Inspired by cordial candies. Linear B contains extremely forward (and boozy) notes of peanut and chocolate with a warming rum finish. Drink at 50F for the best flavor profile. 12.6% ABV (500 mL)
Spring Eternal$18.00
The darkness of winter yields to never-ending spring. A season away, but here now. Our most forwardly sour beer to date, this highly tart wild ale has a deeply funky and compelling aroma but is paired with a light finish and well-balanced notes of plum and roasted tobacco. 7% ABV (500 mL)
Night Sounds Oatmeal Stout
A classic beer for the “winter” campfire (or fireplace) season. We dialed back the roastiness and turned up the chocolate flavor/aroma...otherworldly creaminess. Pairs well with long conversations with friends, smores, flannel shirts, ghost stories, and the occasional wood chopping session. 7%. ABV
Pizzeria Mariana image

 

Pizzeria Mariana

140 E Cleveland Avenue, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Italian$14.00
House- made Hot Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Chopped fresh Jalapeno Peppers, Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.
Pepperoni$13.00
Lots of Pepperoni! Shredded Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Hearts + Parmesan + Lemon-Garlic Dressing
m2o Burgers & Salads image

 

m2o Burgers & Salads

42 east main street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
m2o Burger$6.89
Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce Tomato and your choice of cheese and bun.
Philly Burger$6.89
Certified Angus Beef, Philly Pretzel Bun, Cheese Whiz, Fried Onions and Jalapeno Peppers
Cheeseburger$5.89
Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza image

 

Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza

2667 Kirkwood Highway, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings Full Order (8)$13.00
8 Piece Wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch and Celery & Carrots
Personal (10")$11.00
Traditional thin crust pizza with House made sauce and freshly grated Mozzeralla. Toppings $1 each
Buffalo Spring Rolls$11.00
Crispy spring rolls stuffed with chopped buffalo chicken & served with blue cheese & celery
Brew HaHa image

 

Brew HaHa

45 E. Main St, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Plus$5.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Cold Brew$3.10
House Made Cold Brew
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
The Peach Blossom Eatery image

 

The Peach Blossom Eatery

76 E. Main St., Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Skillet Quiche$14.00
2 eggs, caramelized onion, mozzarella-gouda mix, your choice of sausage or roasted seasonal vegetables & herbs.
The Greek Freak$17.76
roasted lamb neck, caramelized onion, cucumber-sumac yogurt & herbs on ciabatta.
Burrito$14.00
3 eggs, sausage, poblano, onion, hash browns, mozzarella-gouda mix & charred long hot salsa.
Brew HaHa image

 

Brew HaHa

4755 Ogleton-Stanton Rd., Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel$1.85
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Caffe Americano$2.70
Water with Espresso
Brew HaHa image

 

Brew HaHa

4755 Ogleton-Stanton Rd, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Egg and Cheese$4.85
Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Silverside$8.50
with Turkey, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Morelias Mexican Restaurant image

 

Morelias Mexican Restaurant

4617 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mexican Sodas$3.00
Chips N Salsa$3.00
Morelia Sample Platter$19.50
Roots Natural Kitchen image

SALADS

Roots Natural Kitchen

129 E Main St, Newark

Avg 4.8 (254 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
El Jefe$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
Tonic Bar and Grille image

 

Tonic Bar and Grille

6 Shea Way, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Outlandish Food Truck image

 

Outlandish Food Truck

109 Brennen Dr, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Consumer pic

 

Klondike Kates Restaurant & Saloon

158 East Main street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Whole Shebang$20.00
cheesesteak egg rolls, Bavarian pretzels, mozzarella sticks, and chicken quesadillas
Mac N Cheese Balls$12.00
chopped steak & Monterey jack cheddar cheese, hand rolled and fried golden brown, served with chipotle aioli
Texas Burger$15.00
burger with crispy bacon, Monterey jack cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws & BBQ sauce, on a burger bun
honeygrow image

 

honeygrow

3200 Fashion Center Blvd, Christiana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

58 E Main St, Newark

Avg 4.3 (148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
La Casa Pasta Restaurant image

 

La Casa Pasta Restaurant

120 Four Seasons Parkway, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Central Perk Coffee & Deli NEW image

 

Central Perk Coffee & Deli NEW

42 east main street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Fiesta Maya

200 Pencader Plaza, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
