Newark restaurants you'll love
Newark's top cuisines
Must-try Newark restaurants
More about Freddy's Wings & Wraps
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI
Freddy's Wings & Wraps
174 E Main St, Newark
|Popular items
|Freddys Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
|$6.99
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls loaded with thinly sliced marinated steak, bell peppers, onions and smothered with cheese Whiz, mozzarella then deep fried.
|3 Cheese & Bacon Fries
|$7.99
Jack cheddar, mozzarella, cheddar cheese sauce & bacon.
|Freddys Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.49
More about VPho
VPho
2671 Kirkwood Highway, Newark
|Popular items
|Veggies Fried Rolls
|$5.50
|Pork & Shrimp Rolls
|$5.50
|Beef Pho
|$12.50
More about Olive Tree Cafe - Newark
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Olive Tree Cafe - Newark
13 Chestnut Hill Plz, Newark
|Popular items
|Döner (Gyro)
|$8.99
Turkish-style sandwich with shaved meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles on gyro pita bread.
|Baklava
|$5.00
Pastries layered with nuts (Pistachio, Almonds, Walnuts) ,cinnamon and honey.
|Spanakopita
|$6.75
3 Pieces of Baked Phyllo Dough Stuffed with Feta Cheese and Spinach
More about Autumn Arch Beer Project
Autumn Arch Beer Project
810 Pencader Dr, Newark
|Popular items
|Linear B
|$18.00
This decadent imperial stout was conditioned on rum-soaked oranges, peanuts, cocoa nibs, and a hint of cherry. Inspired by cordial candies. Linear B contains extremely forward (and boozy) notes of peanut and chocolate with a warming rum finish. Drink at 50F for the best flavor profile. 12.6% ABV (500 mL)
|Spring Eternal
|$18.00
The darkness of winter yields to never-ending spring. A season away, but here now. Our most forwardly sour beer to date, this highly tart wild ale has a deeply funky and compelling aroma but is paired with a light finish and well-balanced notes of plum and roasted tobacco. 7% ABV (500 mL)
|Night Sounds Oatmeal Stout
A classic beer for the “winter” campfire (or fireplace) season. We dialed back the roastiness and turned up the chocolate flavor/aroma...otherworldly creaminess. Pairs well with long conversations with friends, smores, flannel shirts, ghost stories, and the occasional wood chopping session. 7%. ABV
More about Pizzeria Mariana
Pizzeria Mariana
140 E Cleveland Avenue, Newark
|Popular items
|Spicy Italian
|$14.00
House- made Hot Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Chopped fresh Jalapeno Peppers, Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.
|Pepperoni
|$13.00
Lots of Pepperoni! Shredded Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine Hearts + Parmesan + Lemon-Garlic Dressing
More about m2o Burgers & Salads
m2o Burgers & Salads
42 east main street, Newark
|Popular items
|m2o Burger
|$6.89
Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce Tomato and your choice of cheese and bun.
|Philly Burger
|$6.89
Certified Angus Beef, Philly Pretzel Bun, Cheese Whiz, Fried Onions and Jalapeno Peppers
|Cheeseburger
|$5.89
More about Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza
Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza
2667 Kirkwood Highway, Newark
|Popular items
|Wings Full Order (8)
|$13.00
8 Piece Wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch and Celery & Carrots
|Personal (10")
|$11.00
Traditional thin crust pizza with House made sauce and freshly grated Mozzeralla. Toppings $1 each
|Buffalo Spring Rolls
|$11.00
Crispy spring rolls stuffed with chopped buffalo chicken & served with blue cheese & celery
More about Brew HaHa
Brew HaHa
45 E. Main St, Newark
|Popular items
|Classic Plus
|$5.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Cold Brew
|$3.10
House Made Cold Brew
|Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
More about The Peach Blossom Eatery
The Peach Blossom Eatery
76 E. Main St., Newark
|Popular items
|Skillet Quiche
|$14.00
2 eggs, caramelized onion, mozzarella-gouda mix, your choice of sausage or roasted seasonal vegetables & herbs.
|The Greek Freak
|$17.76
roasted lamb neck, caramelized onion, cucumber-sumac yogurt & herbs on ciabatta.
|Burrito
|$14.00
3 eggs, sausage, poblano, onion, hash browns, mozzarella-gouda mix & charred long hot salsa.
More about Brew HaHa
Brew HaHa
4755 Ogleton-Stanton Rd., Newark
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$1.85
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
|Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
|Caffe Americano
|$2.70
Water with Espresso
More about Brew HaHa
Brew HaHa
4755 Ogleton-Stanton Rd, Newark
|Popular items
|Classic Egg and Cheese
|$4.85
Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
|Silverside
|$8.50
with Turkey, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about Morelias Mexican Restaurant
Morelias Mexican Restaurant
4617 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark
|Popular items
|Mexican Sodas
|$3.00
|Chips N Salsa
|$3.00
|Morelia Sample Platter
|$19.50
More about Roots Natural Kitchen
SALADS
Roots Natural Kitchen
129 E Main St, Newark
|Popular items
|El Jefe
|$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
More about Klondike Kates Restaurant & Saloon
Klondike Kates Restaurant & Saloon
158 East Main street, Newark
|Popular items
|The Whole Shebang
|$20.00
cheesesteak egg rolls, Bavarian pretzels, mozzarella sticks, and chicken quesadillas
|Mac N Cheese Balls
|$12.00
chopped steak & Monterey jack cheddar cheese, hand rolled and fried golden brown, served with chipotle aioli
|Texas Burger
|$15.00
burger with crispy bacon, Monterey jack cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws & BBQ sauce, on a burger bun
More about honeygrow
honeygrow
3200 Fashion Center Blvd, Christiana
|Popular items
|CYO Beef
|$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
More about honeygrow
SALADS • NOODLES
honeygrow
58 E Main St, Newark
|Popular items
|CYO Beef
|$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
More about Central Perk Coffee & Deli NEW
Central Perk Coffee & Deli NEW
42 east main street, Newark
More about Fiesta Maya
Fiesta Maya
200 Pencader Plaza, Newark