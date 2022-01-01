Newark cafés you'll love

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Newark

Brew HaHa image

 

Brew HaHa

45 E. Main St, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Plus$5.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Cold Brew$3.10
House Made Cold Brew
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
More about Brew HaHa
Brew HaHa image

 

Brew HaHa

4755 Ogleton-Stanton Rd., Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel$1.85
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Caffe Americano$2.70
Water with Espresso
More about Brew HaHa
Brew HaHa image

 

Brew HaHa

4755 Ogleton-Stanton Rd, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Plus$5.95
Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Classic Egg and Cheese$4.85
Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
More about Brew HaHa

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Newark

Mozzarella Sticks

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Newark to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

North East

No reviews yet

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston