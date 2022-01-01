Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve beef stew

VPho image

 

VPho - Kirkwood Highway

2671 Kirkwood Highway, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Stew$14.50
More about VPho - Kirkwood Highway
Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza image

 

Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza

2667 Kirkwood Highway, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEEF STEW$8.00
More about Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza

