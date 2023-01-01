Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blueberry pies in Newark

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast

Newark restaurants that serve blueberry pies

The Peach Blossom Eatery image

 

The Peach Blossom Eatery

76 E. Main St., Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry & Almond hand pie$5.00
More about The Peach Blossom Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Phat Belly Deli and Bakery

102 Marrows Road, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Pie$9.99
More about Phat Belly Deli and Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Newark

Margherita Pizza

Chai Lattes

Shrimp Scampi

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Popcorn Chicken

Fried Rice

Map

More near Newark to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

North East

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (570 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (755 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston