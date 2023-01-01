Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo wings in
Newark
/
Newark
/
Buffalo Wings
Newark restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Klondike Kates Restaurant & Saloon
158 East Main street, Newark
No reviews yet
Buffalo Wings
$15.00
light breaded with rice flour, deep fried
More about Klondike Kates Restaurant & Saloon
Timothy's of Newark
100 Creek View Rd, Newark
No reviews yet
Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
$10.00
More about Timothy's of Newark
Browse other tasty dishes in Newark
Fried Rice
Potstickers
Macarons
Cheese Pizza
Cookies
Fried Chicken Salad
Croissants
Turkey Clubs
More near Newark to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.4
(127 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
No reviews yet
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
West Grove
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Port Deposit
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
North East
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(635 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(18 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(95 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(54 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(443 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(630 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(856 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(341 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(365 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston