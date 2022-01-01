Caesar salad in Newark
Newark restaurants that serve caesar salad
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI
Freddy's Wings & Wraps
174 E Main St, Newark
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Caesar dressing, parmesan Cheese and croutons.
|Southwest Caesar Salad
|$16.99
Romaine, jack and cheddar cheese, croutons, red roasted peppers, southwest Caesar dressing and grilled or breaded chicken.
Klondike Kates Restaurant
158 East Main street, Newark
|Side Caesar Salad
|$3.00
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Olive Tree Cafe - Newark
13 Chestnut Hill Plz, Newark
|Caesar Salad
|$5.25
Served with romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and Creamy Caesar dressing. Dressing on the side
Small or Large
Pizzeria Mariana
140 E Cleveland Avenue, Newark
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine Hearts + Parmesan + Lemon-Garlic Dressing
m2o Burgers & Salads - REBUILDING
42 east main street, Newark
|Caesar Salad
|$8.79
Romaine, Diced Tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese with Caesar Dressing
Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza
2667 Kirkwood Highway, Newark
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, shaved parmesan & croutons