Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Newark

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast

Newark restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI

Freddy's Wings & Wraps

174 E Main St, Newark

Avg 4.3 (4132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$6.99
Caesar dressing, parmesan Cheese and croutons.
Southwest Caesar Salad$16.99
Romaine, jack and cheddar cheese, croutons, red roasted peppers, southwest Caesar dressing and grilled or breaded chicken.
More about Freddy's Wings & Wraps
Consumer pic

 

Klondike Kates Restaurant

158 East Main street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Caesar Salad$3.00
More about Klondike Kates Restaurant
Olive Tree Cafe - Newark image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Olive Tree Cafe - Newark

13 Chestnut Hill Plz, Newark

Avg 4.6 (1263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$5.25
Served with romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and Creamy Caesar dressing. Dressing on the side
Small or Large
More about Olive Tree Cafe - Newark
Item pic

 

Pizzeria Mariana

140 E Cleveland Avenue, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Hearts + Parmesan + Lemon-Garlic Dressing
More about Pizzeria Mariana
Item pic

 

m2o Burgers & Salads - REBUILDING

42 east main street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.79
Romaine, Diced Tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese with Caesar Dressing
More about m2o Burgers & Salads - REBUILDING
Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza image

 

Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza

2667 Kirkwood Highway, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, shaved parmesan & croutons
More about Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza
Item pic

 

La Casa Pasta Restaurant

120 Four Seasons Parkway, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, herb croutons, parmigiana, caesar
Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, herb croutons, parmigiana, caesar
More about La Casa Pasta Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Newark

Cheeseburgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon

Shrimp Scampi

Mediterranean Salad

Bruschetta

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Newark to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

North East

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston