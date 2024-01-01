Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chile relleno in
Newark
/
Newark
/
Chile Relleno
Newark restaurants that serve chile relleno
La Tonalteca - Newark
1237 Churchmans Road, Newark
No reviews yet
1 Chile Relleno
$3.50
More about La Tonalteca - Newark
Fiesta Maya Mexican Grill
200 Pencader Plaza, Newark
No reviews yet
CHILE RELLENO
$4.00
One chile relleno.
More about Fiesta Maya Mexican Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Newark
Bruschetta
Fajitas
Jambalaya
Pudding
Cappuccino
Cannolis
Turkey Wraps
Mozzarella Sticks
More near Newark to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(22 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 3.9
(17 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
West Grove
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
No reviews yet
Port Deposit
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
North East
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(786 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(26 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(132 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(315 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(779 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(967 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(419 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(285 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston