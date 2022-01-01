Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried ice cream in
Newark
/
Newark
/
Fried Ice Cream
Newark restaurants that serve fried ice cream
VPho - Kirkwood Highway
2671 Kirkwood Highway, Newark
No reviews yet
Fried Ice Cream
$4.95
More about VPho - Kirkwood Highway
Sante Fe Mexican Grill
190 East Main St, Newark
No reviews yet
Fried Ice Cream
$9.00
corn flakes, housemade horchata ice cream, cinnamon, strawberry and caramel sauce
More about Sante Fe Mexican Grill
