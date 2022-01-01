Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Newark

Newark restaurants
Toast

Newark restaurants that serve fried ice cream

VPho image

 

VPho - Kirkwood Highway

2671 Kirkwood Highway, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Ice Cream$4.95
More about VPho - Kirkwood Highway
Consumer pic

 

Sante Fe Mexican Grill

190 East Main St, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ice Cream$9.00
corn flakes, housemade horchata ice cream, cinnamon, strawberry and caramel sauce
More about Sante Fe Mexican Grill

