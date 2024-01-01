Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve garden salad

Grotto Pizza - Newark - Main St.

45 East Main Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GARDEN SALAD$7.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber slices, black olive, and red onion
More about Grotto Pizza - Newark - Main St.
The Peach Blossom Eatery

76 E. Main St., Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$13.00
More about The Peach Blossom Eatery

