Garden salad in
Newark
/
Newark
/
Garden Salad
Newark restaurants that serve garden salad
Grotto Pizza - Newark - Main St.
45 East Main Street, Newark
No reviews yet
GARDEN SALAD
$7.99
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber slices, black olive, and red onion
More about Grotto Pizza - Newark - Main St.
The Peach Blossom Eatery
76 E. Main St., Newark
No reviews yet
Garden Salad
$13.00
More about The Peach Blossom Eatery
