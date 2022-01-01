Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve lasagna

Squisito® Pizza and Pasta - Christiana

3256 Fashion Center Boulevard, Newark

Lasagna Bolognese$15.99
meat lasagna with ricotta and mozzarella
La Casa Pasta

120 Four Seasons Parkway, Newark

HOMEMADE LASAGNA$22.00
Fresh noodles, layers of ricotta, ground beef, sausage, mozzarella & sweet tomato sauce
LASAGNA VERDE$25.00
House made wheat pasta, layered with spinach, mushrooms, asparagus, carrots, zucchini, mozzarella cheese & basil, topped with marinara sauce
