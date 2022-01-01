Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Macarons in
Newark
/
Newark
/
Macarons
Newark restaurants that serve macarons
VPho
2671 Kirkwood Highway, Newark
No reviews yet
Macarons (4)
$5.95
More about VPho
The Peach Blossom Eatery
76 E. Main St., Newark
No reviews yet
Assorted box of French Macarons
$12.00
strawberry buttercream & passionfruit white chocolate
More about The Peach Blossom Eatery
