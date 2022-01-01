Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve pies

Pizzeria Mariana

140 E Cleveland Avenue, Newark

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Pie$10.00
Our Standard Dough. Not stretched as thin, topped with Tomato sauce, Fresh Basil, Roasted Garlic, Olive Oil, and Parmesan Cheese. Light, Puffy, Delicious!
m2o Burgers & Salads - REBUILDING

42 east main street, Newark

TakeoutFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie Shake$5.99
Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza

2667 Kirkwood Highway, Newark

Takeout
Lg Argilla White Pie$23.00
Olive oil base topped with grated mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil & chopped garlic
Lg Not Your Spicy Meatball Pie$24.00
Traditional pie with red pepper flakes, house made meatballs, fresh basil & ricotta
Med Not Your Meatball Pie$21.00
Traditional pie with red pepper flakes, house made meatballs, fresh basil & ricotta
The Peach Blossom Eatery

76 E. Main St., Newark

Takeout
Strawberry Rhubarb hand pie$5.00
Shepherds Pie hand pie$5.00
