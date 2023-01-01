Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Popcorn chicken in
Newark
/
Newark
/
Popcorn Chicken
Newark restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
VPho - Kirkwood Highway
2671 Kirkwood Highway, Newark
No reviews yet
Popcorn Chicken
$5.00
More about VPho - Kirkwood Highway
Del-Mar Cafe
101 John F Campbell Rd, Newark
No reviews yet
Chicken Popcorn
$6.50
More about Del-Mar Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Newark
Carbonara
Pies
Shrimp Salad
Penne
Chili
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Pork Belly
Pretzels
More near Newark to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Kennett Square
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
No reviews yet
West Grove
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Port Deposit
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
North East
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(571 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(411 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(570 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(755 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(194 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston