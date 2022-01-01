Prosciutto in Newark
Newark restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza
Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza
2667 Kirkwood Highway, Newark
|Med Arugula + Prosciutto
|$19.00
Olive oil base with mozzarella & prosciutto then topped with arugula and shaved pecorino.
|Arugula + Prosciutto Salad
|$14.00
Arugula, prosciutto, Figs, walnuts & Shaved parmesan Served with honey
Balsamic.
|Pers Arugula + Prosciutto
|$14.00
Olive oil base with mozzarella & prosciutto then topped with arugula, shaved pecorino and cracked black pepper