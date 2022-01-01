Quesadillas in Newark
Newark restaurants that serve quesadillas
Freddy's Wings & Wraps
174 E Main St, Newark
|Black Bean Quesadilla
|$8.99
Black Beans, Jack cheddar cheese and tomatoes.
|Fiesta Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.29
Chicken, black beans, corn salsa and jack cheddar cheese.
|Diablo Quesadilla
|$11.29
Breaded chicken, chili, jalapeños and suicide sauce.
Klondike Kates Restaurant
158 East Main street, Newark
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
flour tortillas stuffed with chicken & melted Monterey jack cheddar cheese, served with sour cream & Kate's salsa
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$14.00
cauliflower tortilla lightly brushed with an olive oil pesto spread, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, zucchini, red onions and bell peppers