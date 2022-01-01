Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve quesadillas

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI

Freddy's Wings & Wraps

174 E Main St, Newark

Avg 4.3 (4132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Quesadilla$8.99
Black Beans, Jack cheddar cheese and tomatoes.
Fiesta Chicken Quesadilla$11.29
Chicken, black beans, corn salsa and jack cheddar cheese.
Diablo Quesadilla$11.29
Breaded chicken, chili, jalapeños and suicide sauce.
More about Freddy's Wings & Wraps
Klondike Kates Restaurant

158 East Main street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$12.00
flour tortillas stuffed with chicken & melted Monterey jack cheddar cheese, served with sour cream & Kate's salsa
Veggie Quesadilla$14.00
cauliflower tortilla lightly brushed with an olive oil pesto spread, stuffed with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, zucchini, red onions and bell peppers
More about Klondike Kates Restaurant

