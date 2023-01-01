Reuben in Newark
Newark restaurants that serve reuben
More about Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza
Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza
2667 Kirkwood Highway, Newark
|The Reuben
|$17.00
Boars head corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye. Served with house cut fries & a pickle.
More about Phat Belly Deli and Bakery
Phat Belly Deli and Bakery
102 Marrows Road, Newark
|NY Style Reuben: CB, Past or Turkey
|$12.99
Served on Rye Bread, Choose Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey. Served with Thousand Island Dressing, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese. Grilled to perfection and served up with pickle.