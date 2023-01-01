Reuben in Newark

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Newark restaurants that serve reuben

Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza

2667 Kirkwood Highway, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Reuben$17.00
Boars head corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye. Served with house cut fries & a pickle.
More about Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza
Phat Belly Deli and Bakery

102 Marrows Road, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NY Style Reuben: CB, Past or Turkey$12.99
Served on Rye Bread, Choose Corned Beef, Pastrami or Turkey. Served with Thousand Island Dressing, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese. Grilled to perfection and served up with pickle.
More about Phat Belly Deli and Bakery

