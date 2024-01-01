Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Newark

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast

Newark restaurants that serve rigatoni

Consumer pic

 

Taverna Rustic Italian (Newark) - Newark

121 East Main Street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni & Sausage$23.00
hand crushed tomato sauce, crumbled sausage, pecorino
More about Taverna Rustic Italian (Newark) - Newark
Consumer pic

 

La Casa Pasta

120 Four Seasons Parkway, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPICY RIGATONI$24.00
More about La Casa Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Newark

Garden Salad

Fried Pickles

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Quesadillas

Mediterranean Salad

Hot Chocolate

Eggplant Parm

Cannolis

Map

More near Newark to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

North East

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (135 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston