Rigatoni in
Newark
/
Newark
/
Rigatoni
Newark restaurants that serve rigatoni
Taverna Rustic Italian (Newark) - Newark
121 East Main Street, Newark
No reviews yet
Rigatoni & Sausage
$23.00
hand crushed tomato sauce, crumbled sausage, pecorino
More about Taverna Rustic Italian (Newark) - Newark
La Casa Pasta
120 Four Seasons Parkway, Newark
No reviews yet
SPICY RIGATONI
$24.00
More about La Casa Pasta
