Salad wrap in
Newark
/
Newark
/
Salad Wrap
Newark restaurants that serve salad wrap
Timothy's of Newark
100 Creek View Rd, Newark
No reviews yet
Cobb Salad Wrap
$11.00
More about Timothy's of Newark
Phat Belly Deli and Bakery
102 Marrows Road, Newark
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Wrap
$10.49
Our delicious Chicken Salad with lettuce, tomato and onion.Large Tortilla Wrap
Tuna Salad Wrap
$9.99
Tuna Salad served with lettuce, tomato and onion.Large Tortilla Wrap
More about Phat Belly Deli and Bakery
