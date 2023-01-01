Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Newark

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast

Newark restaurants that serve salad wrap

Consumer pic

 

Timothy's of Newark

100 Creek View Rd, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad Wrap$11.00
More about Timothy's of Newark
Restaurant banner

 

Phat Belly Deli and Bakery

102 Marrows Road, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.49
Our delicious Chicken Salad with lettuce, tomato and onion.Large Tortilla Wrap
Tuna Salad Wrap$9.99
Tuna Salad served with lettuce, tomato and onion.Large Tortilla Wrap
More about Phat Belly Deli and Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Newark

Cake

Cannolis

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chicken Sandwiches

Curry

Pudding

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chili

Map

More near Newark to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

North East

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (94 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (599 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (818 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (215 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston