Taco salad in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve taco salad

Sante Fe Mexican Grill

190 East Main St, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.00
tortilla bowl, spring mix, black beans, tomato, corn, queso fresco, radish, sour cream, cilantro lime vinaigrette
More about Sante Fe Mexican Grill
Fiesta Maya Mexican Grill

200 Pencader Plaza, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TACO SALAD$13.00
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
FAJITA TACO SALAD$15.00
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak, refried beans, peppers, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
More about Fiesta Maya Mexican Grill

