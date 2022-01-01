Tacos in Newark
Newark restaurants that serve tacos
Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza
2667 Kirkwood Highway, Newark
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
2 flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned grilled shrimp, garlic cilantro lime slaw, avocado and cotija cheese
Fiesta Maya - 200 Pencader Plaza
200 Pencader Plaza, Newark
|CARNE ASADA - TACOS
|$18.00
Order of 3 steak tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa
|(3) SOFT TACOS
|$9.00
Order of 3 chicken or beef soft tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|PASTOR - TACOS
|$17.00
Order of 3 marinated pork tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa