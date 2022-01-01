Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve tacos

Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza image

 

Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza

2667 Kirkwood Highway, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$13.00
2 flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned grilled shrimp, garlic cilantro lime slaw, avocado and cotija cheese
More about Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza
Banner pic

 

Fiesta Maya - 200 Pencader Plaza

200 Pencader Plaza, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CARNE ASADA - TACOS$18.00
Order of 3 steak tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa
(3) SOFT TACOS$9.00
Order of 3 chicken or beef soft tacos. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
PASTOR - TACOS$17.00
Order of 3 marinated pork tacos served with rice and beans, cilantro, onion and hot salsa
More about Fiesta Maya - 200 Pencader Plaza

