Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Newark

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast

Newark restaurants that serve thai tea

VPho image

 

VPho - Kirkwood Highway

2671 Kirkwood Highway, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$4.50
More about VPho - Kirkwood Highway
The Peach Blossom Eatery image

 

The Peach Blossom Eatery

76 E. Main St., Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea Pound Cake$3.00
More about The Peach Blossom Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Newark

Fish Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Cheesecake

Hash Browns

Salad Wrap

Fettuccine Alfredo

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Newark to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

West Grove

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

North East

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston